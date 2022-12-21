Major power outage for parts of Pietermaritzburg

Witness Reporter

Parts of Pietermaritzburg are experiencing a major power outage.

These power outages are not related to load shedding.

According to reports, electricity is off in Town Bush Valley, Oak Park, Montrose, Chase Valley, Victoria Road area, Boughton, Winterskloof, Central Hilton, Mountain Homes, World’s View and Hilton Gardens.

Msunduzi’s electricity department released a notice saying the power outage is affecting the Retief, Pine, Prince Alfred, Crossways and Archbell Primaries.