Man kidnapped in Durban rescued in Imbali

A man who was kidnapped at gunpoint from the Berea Centre in Durban was rescued this week after police, together with a local security company, made a breakthrough in the case on Tuesday.

The dehydrated man was freed from a metal shipping container that he was imprisoned in.

The man was kidnapped just over a week ago in Durban, leading to an intensive investigation which included officers from the Durban priority crime and intelligence units, as well as their counterparts from Plessislaer.

The investigation led police to suspect that the victim had been transported to Pietermaritzburg.

Local security company Aphiwe Protection Services working with Plessislaer police traced the suspects to Willow Road Unit 18 Imbali.

The man was being held in a red metal shipping container and had been tortured by his captors who had demanded a R200 000 ransom from the man’s family.

Police seized several firearms at the scene, including an AK47 rifle and a Glock pistol.

Aphiwe Protection Services director Khanyisani Radebe told The Witness that the victim had been held for five days in the container and had been tortured

He was dehydrated having been given very little to eat and drink. His captors had repeatedly assaulted him, beating him and banging his head against the metal container.

The suspects in the case made an initial appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and will reappear in court next week.