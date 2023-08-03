Messages of support pour in for Buthelezi

By Clive Ndou

Messages of support for IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who remains in hospital, continued to pour in on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Buthelezi’s family, the IFP founder had gone to hospital for a routine medical check- up but had to be “readmitted” following a “minor procedure” done to reduce back pain.

However, on Wednesday morning, Buthelezi family spokesperson Dr Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi said that the IFP founder has since developed a “complication”.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal urged the nation to hold prayers for Buthelezi.

“We join millions of people, leaders of society and the diplomatic community in wishing him a speedy recovery and good health. In line with the statement issued by the Shenge [Buthelezi] family, we must continue to pray to God almighty to comfort him,” ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo, said.

On Tuesday evening there were news reports that Buthelezi was in an intensive care unit, unable to talk.

While Dr Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi, in his statement issued on Wednesday morning, did not divulge details around Buthelezi’s condition, he appealed to the public to give the IFP founder space to recover.

Mtolo appealed for citizens to allow Buthelezi’s family to be the only source of information regarding Buthelezi’s medical condition.

We appeal to the people of KwaZulu-Natal to give the family space to manage the situation.

Buthelezi (94) will celebrate his 95th birthday this month.

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the party wishes Buthelezi a speedy recovery.

“We are grateful to the Buthelezi family for providing these updates and would like to add our wishes and prayers for a speedy recovery to those from across the country, and the globe.

As the IFP, we would like to echo the request from the family to the nation at large, to give Prince Buthelezi the space and time needed for rest and recovery. We have full confidence in the medical team and the care they are providing. We also trust the Buthelezi family to keep us abreast of developments.

Buthelezi, who founded the IFP in 1975, is the traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation.