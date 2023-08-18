Mystery of dead whales on KZN’s beaches explained

By Akheel Sewsunker

The whale carcasses being washed up on the shores of the east coast of South Africa is not an unusual phenomenon.

Wayne Harrison, head of operations at the KZN Sharks Board, said there is nothing wrong with our coast.

“In their travels, it is the longest mammal migration known to man, they have been feeding in the Antarctic and for at least six months in the year, they don’t feed.”

When the whales travel back to Antarctica, they pass by the KZN coast which is usually during this time of the year. These animals don’t have much to feed on. Their body condition is not in the best state and they can lose up to 10 tons in body mass, if not more. They are also vulnerable and that is why we have those mortalities along the coast here.

He added that we will not see all the carcasses washing up.

“Only a certain percentage of animals that die here will be exposed to us and wash up on the beaches here. With the whale population increasing rapidly, there will be a higher mortality rate. The higher the mortality rate, the more animals will be washing up on the beaches,” said Harrison.

Whales are migratory, and they do not live along these coasts. In the summer months, the whales are in the Antarctic and they feed down there in the summer months because the water is nutrient-rich and there is a lot of food.

The carcasses caused a feeding frenzy for the sharks in the area.

According to Vinayak Maharaj, from Umhlanga Scuba, more than one whale has recently been beached.

“There were three whales that washed up, in Tinely Manor, Umhlanga beach and in the sea in Durban. The one that washed up on the Umhlanga beach was still alive,” he said.

Maharaj added that they spotted a host of sharks that had descended on the carcass out at sea.

“We were diving and we saw bull sharks, black tip sharks and tiger sharks in the area. It was a feeding frenzy,” he said.