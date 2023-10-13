New Hulamin CEO focused on value

By Clive Ndou

Mark Gounder, the newly-appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of Pietermaritzburg-based aluminum products manufacturer, Hulamin, comes from humble beginnings.

Gounder had to navigate a mountain of challenges to achieve his career objectives.

A chartered accountant by profession, Gounder, who at one point had to put his tertiary studies on hold due to lack of funds, said it was perseverance coupled with the support he received from his parents, wife and mentors which saw him rise to the position of CEO of one of the country’s JSE-listed companies.

In an exclusive interview with The Witness at the Hulamin offices in Campsdrift along Pietermaritzburg’s Edendale Road, Gounder spoke about his life journey from the Cool Air sugarcane farming community outside Dalton.

Growing up, I was surrounded by ordinary people who, despite their limited resources, were rich in terms of love, respect and generosity. My parents instilled in me a sense of duty at an early age — they strongly believed in education.

“As a result, from an early age, I developed a sense that nothing was impossible,” he said.

Like many of the parents in the area, Gounder’s father worked at the local Illovo Sugar plant — which at one point was the biggest employer around the Dalton and Wartburg areas.

However, despite a burning desire to pursue tertiary studies after completing his matric at the local Cool Air Secondary School, Gounder was forced to find a job immediately after completing his secondary education studies.

Following a stint as a cashier at a supermarket retail store in Greytown, Gounder enrolled for an accounting certificate course at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

It was that certificate which laid the foundation for his successful career in finance, as it landed him a job at the Illovo Sugar plant, where he was employed as a cost clerk.

After completing his honours degree in accounting, Gounder went on to pass his chartered accountant board examination.

Through professional development, experience and commitment, in subsequent years, Gounder was able to rise to the top position of financial director at Illovo Sugar SA.

“I was propelled by the strong belief that one should take accountability for one’s life,” he said.

In 2021, Gounder bid farewell to Illovo Sugar SA and the sugar industry to join Hulamin as the aluminum products manufacturer’s CFO.

“I wanted to explore a different industry and new challenges,” he said.

Gounder, who will officially take up his CEO position in December, will be captaining a company navigating a changing global market, where geo politics, surging oil prices and a sensitive rand/dollar exchange rate pose major threats to SA companies with a sizeable international market, such as Hulamin.

While post Covid-19, Hulamin has recorded growth in revenue, the company still faced a number of challenges — including the need to recalibrate the company’s share price, currently at around R3.

Gounder said that Hulamin’s decrease in share value price remains a cause for concern and that there was a need to implement “a revised strategy — we need to look at all our product range”.

Winning back the confidence of shareholders, Gounder said, would require Hulamin to adopt “a culture of accountability, transparency, and continual improvement”.

“We need to improve our credibility when it comes to the delivery of shareholder value,” he said.

The current acting CEO, Geoff Watson, who will officially step down from this position on December 1, will return to his previous role of non-executive director.

Gounder said the next few weeks would be crucial as it will afford him an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the company, “particularly at an operational level”.

“I’ll be spending more time in the factory to further align myself with manufacturing processes and safety requirements. This time will additionally allow me to touch base with our employees,” he said.

The transition period, Gounder said, will also afford him an opportunity to interact with a number of Hulamin’s stakeholders, including shareholders, suppliers and customers.

Hulamin, which employs about 2 500 people, is central to Pietermaritzburg’s economy given that around 20 000 people derive indirect financial benefits from the company.

“That’s why it’s important to create a profitable and sustainable Hulamin,” Gounder said.

A father of two, Gounder is married to the mother of his two children, Trish, who the newly-appointed Hulamin CEO describes as a “pillar of support”.