Nonhlanhla Khoza wins KZN ANCWL top position

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The KwaZulu-Natal ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) has elected Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza as its new provincial chairperson.

Khoza , who defeated Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi, who was also vying for the ANCWL provincial chairperson position, was elected during the ANCWL provincial conference which closed in Durban on Monday.

What was initially meant to be a three-day conference over the weekend rolled over to Monday after experiencing many delays.

Khoza is the former ANCWL provincial chairperson, while Sithole-Moloi is the former mayor of the uMgungundlovu District Municipality.

Votes

It was a close race as Khoza received 601 votes while Moloi received 598.

In 2001, Khoza was elected as the chairperson of the ANCWL Regional Secretary for two terms.

From 2006 she led as the ANCWL Regional Chairperson before being elected to the provincial structure in 2008 as Provincial Secretary, a position she served for two convective terms.

Education MEC Mbali Frazer received 649 votes for Deputy Chairperson position, while her rival Phumzile Mbatha-Cele who is the chairperson of the provincial legislature’s Quality of Life Committee only received 545.

The conference elected Senior ANC councillor Zama Sokhabase as new Secretary with 608 votes. The Deputy Secretary is Member of the National Assembly, Fikile Masiko who received 650 votes, and the new Treasurer is Maphumulo Municipality mayor, Matozi Dlamini who received 608 votes.