Old-timers take centre stage at photo shoot

Witness Reporter

Over 20 enthusiastic photographers from the Maritzburg Camera Club participated in the Old Timer Aviation Day which was held at the Howick Flying Club over the weekend.

The Aviation Day was initiated by well-known airline pilot, John Campbell.

The photographers, together with a number of models, took advantage of the good lighting and the beautiful old-timer aircraft, to compete for that perfect shot.

Taking centre stage were the 77-year-old Canadian De Havilland Chipmunk and the over 80-year-old American Aeronca Chief, which is the oldest registered (still flying) aircraft in South Africa.

Also on display were a Motorvalke motorised glider — still used for pilot training, a beautifully restored Libelle glider and a 40-plus-year-old South African-built Windlass microlight. To add to the atmosphere, a Pietermaritzburg custom-built Harley Davidson chopper motorcycle lent charm to the scene.

The photographers were also treated to demonstration flights above the scenic Midlands area.

The Howick Flying Club is one of the few venues in South Africa where gliding, motorised gliding and light sport aircraft instruction are given.

Members of the public who would like more information on learning to fly can contact the chief flying instructor, Tex Impey on 082 443 6866.