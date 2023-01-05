PICS | Missing child’s body found floating in neighbour’s pool

Nompilo Kunene

The body of five-year-old Mvelo Gumede was found floating in a neighbour’s pool in Lotusville, Verulam, north of Durban, on Thursday morning after he went missing on Wednesday afternoon.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said a search was launched for the missing boy around 6.30 pm on Wednesday after he went missing while playing in the yard at his home.

Balram said, according to the boy’s father, Mvelo was playing with a six-year-old girl, whose family are tenants on the property, when she decided to return home for refreshments. Mvelo could not be found after that.

Five-year-old Mvelo Gumede. Photo: Rusa

He said the little girl was interviewed by law enforcement officers but was unable to provide any information.

A search party was formulated and several locations around Lotusville were explored without success. The search was called off at 2.30 am and resumed at 6 am [on Thursday] morning.

Balram said their Rusa helicopter was being prepped for lift-off to assist in the search for the missing boy on Thursday morning.

“The six-year-old girl was re-interviewed by her aunt this morning. She appeared visibly traumatised and was still unable to provide any information.”

While Rusa members were searching a bush in the area, Balram said they were informed by a resident that a child was found floating in his pool approximately 50 metres from the search team’s location.

The boy’s shoe floating in the pool. Photo: Rusa

He said the child’s body was retrieved from the pool by medics at 7.21 am and declared him dead shortly after.

The boy sustained traumatic injuries to his face. His sandals were found floating in the pool. Foul play could not be confirmed.

Balram said Mvelo stays in Ndwedwe with his mother, but was spending the school holidays with his father in Lotusville.

“It is suspected that the deceased entered the yard two doors away from his home through a damaged diamond wire mesh fence,” said Balram.

It is suspected that the child entered the yard two doors away from his home through a damaged diamond wire mesh fence. Photo: Rusa

He said investigations are continuing.