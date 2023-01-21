PMB-born author and poet in line for top poetry award

Nompilo Kunene

A Pietermaritzburg-born author and poet has achieved beyond her wildest dreams after she was nominated to win a prestigious international poetry award.

Luleka Mhlanzi (29), from KwaPata, is in line to win a SLAM Awards International from Mali.

She is competing against 11 other accomplished poets from across the globe for the Meilleure Révélation (Best Revelation) award and is the only South African nominated for this award.

Mhlanzi’s school history

Mhlanzi, who attended Mthethomusha Primary School and matriculated at KwaPata Secondary School, said her interest in poetry and literature started after her Grade 7 drama teacher gave her a poem to read in a school play.

When I was in high school my mother used to bring me books and I loved reading poetry. I would recite the poems in class as if they were my own. When I was in Grade 9, I started writing my own poems and people would compliment my work and I started performing as well.”

After matric, Mhlanzi attended the Durban University of Technology where she obtained an ecotourism and a business administration qualification. Mhlanzi, who is a mother of two boys aged four and six years old, said she started working officially as a performing artist in 2011.

“I loved it but because I had responsibilities, I had to try and find other work on the side because the money wasn’t consistent.” Only after she started performing on national and international stages did she see that her passion could actually be a career.

“I started attending writing workshops, lectures and seminars to advance my writing and knowledge.” Mhlanzi is also a published author of Confiscated Identity and some of her work is featured in at least seven published books, some of which are by international authors.

This career chose me. Sometimes I think that my calling to this career might be the reason why I never got jobs in line with my varsity qualifications. Instead, I now use my business administration qualification to manage my work and advance myself as a brand.

“This all started as a hobby but it has become a booming career and I love it.”

Mhlanzi on the award nomination

Mhlanzi said she is honoured by the award nomination because her name was put forward by an internationally-renowned poet, Philip Meersman from Belgium.

She said she had previously performed at a festival where Meersman was also performing and he loved her work.

Mhlazi is set to jet off to Mali soon where the award ceremony will be hosted. She said she was excited about the trip but also anxious as her chances of bagging the award are dependent on people voting for her.

Voting closes on February 3, 2023, and people can vote for her every day by visiting slamawardsinternational.com or on her social media pages.

Mhlanzi said despite there being no prize money with the award, winning it would mean the world to her as it would put her on the map and would open more doors for her.