Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi anticipated to be discharged next week

By Nompilo Kunene

IFP founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, is recovering well in hospital and might be released next week.

Buthelezi turns 95 on Sunday, August 27.

Buthelezi went to hospital last month for routine tests and treatment but had to undergo a procedure due to his prolonged back problem.

ALSO READ | IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is still in hospital

At the time, his family said Buthelezi had since developed a complication and stayed on in hospital to receive the necessary care.

On Thursday morning, a spokesperson for the family, Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi, said Prince Buthelezi has made steady progress under the supervision of his medical team in hospital.

“The complication he suffered has been cleared and his doctors are happy with his state of health. Accordingly, it is anticipated that he will be discharged next week.

“We are, of course, saddened that he will not be at KwaPhindangene for his birthday on Sunday, but we are delighted with his recovery and look forward to next week.

“We thank God that he has weathered this storm; we will have much to celebrate on Sunday,” said Bhekuyise.

ALSO READ | IFP founder Buthelezi in hospital

He also thanked the medical team that has taken care of uMntwana throughout this stressful time.

“We also thank the nation for heeding the request to give space for Prince Buthelezi to rest and recover.

“uMntwana wishes to thank all those who have sent their prayers and good wishes for his speedy recovery. The outpouring of warmth towards him has been a tremendous blessing,” he said.