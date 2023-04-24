Probe into KZN school nutrition programme launched

By Clive Ndou

KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has announced a full-scale investigation into the province’s school nutrition programme after an outcry over the manner in which the programme is being run.

Two weeks ago, several schools in the province suspended classes after service providers failed to deliver adequate food to the schools for the pupils, for some of whom the meal provided at school is their only meal of the day.

While KZN education MEC Mbali Frazer said challenges in the school food supply chain were due to the fact that the department recently appointed a “single” supplier, who was still perfecting supply systems, Dube-Ncube said a full investigation was necessary.

“The investigation will cast its net to include probing the food distribution model and quality of the food supplied to 5 444 schools that are recipients of the feeding scheme programme across the province,” Dube-Ncube’s spokesperson, Bongi Gwala, said.

Despite Dube-Ncube’s earlier undertaking that pupils in the province were now receiving food after earlier hiccups, complaints that the food was either inadequate or of unacceptable quality have persisted.

With pressure from unions and opposition parties mounting, Dube-Ncube over the weekend announced that her office would be launching a probe into the food supply matter.

“Premier Dube-Ncube has since directed special advisor in the Office of the Premier, advocate Linda Zama, together with the research and monitoring team, Operation Sukuma Sakhe teams, community development workers and ward committee members to scour the province and conduct a comprehensive investigation and analysis of the distribution to every participating school in every ward in the province,” Gwala said.

Dube-Ncube said action would be taken against those found to have done things incorrectly.

We need to understand the reasons for the glitches in the system so that necessary interventions are implemented with immediate effect to address the situation. There will be consequence management after the conclusion of all investigations where there is evidence of wrongdoing.

In the past, the provincial education department had a service provider for each of its close to 6 000 schools

However, the department at the beginning of the year decided to change the model by appointing a single service provider.

Apart from the unions and opposition parties, Dube-Ncube’s government is also currently under pressure from Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, who has since dispatched a team to probe the province’s school nutrition programme supply challenges.

According to Motshekga’s spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, the ministers also wanted to know whether processes were followed during the appointment of the single service provider, Pacina Retail.