Queen Mary 2 to dock in Durban on Monday

By Witness Reporter

The world’s second biggest ocean liner, the Queen Mary 2 is set to dock in Durban harbour on Monday.

According a press statement issued by eThekwini Municipality, mayor Mxolisi Kaunda will be on hand to extend a warm welcome to the captain and the over 2 000 passengers who will disembark from the ship.

Guests will be transferred to shuttle buses to visit tourist attractions in eThekwini and KwaZulu-Natal. Some of the tourist attractions guests will visit include the Valley of 1000 Hills, Hluhluwe, and St Lucia.

The arrival of Queen Mary 2 comes as the Port of Durban’s expansion is set to take off.

This development is expected to be a major drawcard for cruise liners and will include five-star hotels, a museum, an exhibition centre, a retail mall, apartments, and an African cultural centre and science centre.

The welcoming of the grand cruise liner into Durban’s harbour is set to take place at 8 am. The Queen Mary 2 will dock at the N Shed, Old Harbour, and not the Nelson Mandela Cruise terminal as originally announced.