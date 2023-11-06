R500 000 worth of drugs seized in Durban

By Akheel Sewsunker

The Durban SAPS has discovered drugs worth almost R500 000 in the Durban central business district.

According to a media statement by Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, the operation was conducted on Thursday afternoon and they discovered an assortment of drugs in a lodge situated on Dr Pixley kaSeme Street.

“The team entered the lodge and a 53-year-old man was found attempting to dispose of a black bag that was in his possession. Inside the bag, police found 2070 grams of methcathinone, 55 grams of crystal meth, 25 grams of cocaine powder and 20 grams of rock cocaine. The estimated value of the recovered drugs is R475 000,” said Gwala.

Gwala added that another man was also found on the property with a bag full of drugs.