Road Freight Association concerned about Transnet strike action

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

The Road Freight Association has raised concerns following Transnet’s declaration on Thursday of a force majeure at its ports over labour-related issues.

This comes after South Africa’s logistics utility Transnet workers downed tools and embarked on a strike over wages.

The strike comes after the United National Transport Union (UNTU) and the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), turned down Transnet’s offer of a wage rise of three percent to four percent, saying the offer is below South Africa’s annual inflation rate, which was 7,6% in August.

Members of UNTU downed tools on Thursday and it is believed that Satawu members are due to join the strike on Monday.

In a statement, Transnet said the strike is illegal and the unions did not follow the rules of labour law.

Several videos went viral on social media of Transnet workers in Durban and Richards Bay embarking on the strike, blocking roads and pouring cement onto the middle of a road on Thursday.

Gavin Kelly of the Road Freight Association said Transnet’s declaration is wrong, ill-placed, and not relevant to the current circumstances at Transnet.

Kelly said a force majeure is normally used when events happen that are totally unforeseen, which are unplanned, and which are not in any way able to be predicted by the organisation, like Covid-19 and the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

It should be declared for the unplanned event where normal operations cannot continue. This is just a disagreement between an employer and employees.

Transnet has known about this for several weeks, if not months. Transnet can and should have made plans and alternative arrangements to ensure operations continue. This is not a reason for force majeure.

Transnet said the port entrances have been cleared and traffic is free-flowing.

We are pleased to inform you that during the earlier illegal strike action, the ports did not experience any cargo or shipping movement disruptions.

The ports remain fully operational, and business continuity management plans have been invoked to monitor closely the impact on port operations.

BerriesZA said it has written to key national ministers and the Transnet executive to request their urgent and forceful intervention in the strike action.

BerriesZA chairperson Justin Mudge said the open-ended strike is occurring during the peak of the berry export season.

Mudge said this means even a single day of ports not operating will have a significant knock-on effect on the berry value chain, putting 30 000 livelihoods at risk and millions of rand in export revenue in jeopardy.