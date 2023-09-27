Rochelle Naidoo murder: Family’s fight for justice goes on

By Khethukuthula Xulu

A Pietermaritzburg family that fought for justice by bringing South Africa’s first successful private murder prosecution after their daughter was killed by her boyfriend in Cape Town 18 years ago, are claiming part of their costs from the state.

The family’s legal counsel in the cost application appeared in the Cape Town regional court on Thursday last week where argument was heard on whether or not they should be granted costs. Judgment will be delivered on December 7.

The cost inquiry was initially set down on July 10.

The state opposed the application and the matter was then postponed to September for the private prosecutor to respond to the states heads of argument, opposing costs.

In 2005 Yunus and Sara Asmalls’ daughter, Rochelle Naidoo was murdered in Cape Town by her boyfriend Faizel Hendricks.

He claimed that Rochelle had taken her own life but the family suspected otherwise and were determined to leave no stone unturned in their quest for the truth.

Seeking support in the criminal justice system the family encountered the complete opposite. Instead of empathy they found a system that too easily accepted the boyfriend’s version instead of probing the facts around Rochelle’s death.

Naidoo’s father Yunus Asmall told The Witness that his daughter would never have wanted to kill herself. “We had no idea that he was violent or that their relationship had any violence in it, we only got to know the extent of his behaviour after the murder, when those close to them revealed fights they had witnessed where Rochelle had been physically injured by Hendricks,” said Asmall.

According to the court papers, in 2006, the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) Western Cape office declined to prosecute Hendricks, who was a suspect in the case. Forensic pathology experts plus ballistic expert reports were ignored.

This is when the family took the decision to prosecute Hendricks privately and hired advocate Gideon Scheltema to lead the prosecution.

For seven years, Scheltema and the family pursued the investigation and prosecution, bringing in a range of specialists to review the evidence and provide the court with expert testimony.

In a landmark judgment in 2014, Henricks was convicted of murdering Rochelle.

Two years later he was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment.

In June 2021 Hendricks took the matter on appeal which was dismissed and sentence was confirmed in a judgment delivered on January 13, 2022.

“We were confident we would succeed, given the ample evidence that proved without any doubt that Hendricks murdered our daughter,” said Asmall.

Vindicated by the judgment, the family approached the NDPP seeking costs, given it should have been the state’s responsibility to charge and prosecute Hendricks.