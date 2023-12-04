Sanral announces full closures on N3

By Witness Reporter

The N3 at the Ashburton and Market Road interchanges will be closed from 6 pm on December 9, until 6 am on December 10, 2023.

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has said this is to facilitate the demolition of Cleland Bridge on the N3.

According to Stephné Wilmot, Sanral’s Eastern Region Project Manager, the full closures will take place at Ashburton and Market Road interchanges with both the northbound and southbound traffic being unable to access the N3 during said times.

“The closures are due to the demolition of the Cleland Bridge on the N3 north and southbound as part of the N3 construction process. The traffic accommodation team, with the assistance of the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), will manage and monitor the diversion of traffic to the R103,” said Wilmot.

The full N3 road closure will take place as follows:

December 9, 2023

6 pm to midnight – Close N3 (both directions) and proceed to break the bridge structure.

December 10, 2023

Midnight to 6 am – Complete breaking, clean and reopen N3 (both directions) allowing for traffic to flow.

Alternate routes:

The northbound traffic is to be taken off at the Ashburton Interchange onto R103 and back onto the N3 at Market Road Intersection and the southbound traffic is to be taken off at the Market Road Interchange onto R103 and back onto the N3 at the Ashburton Intersection.

Wilmot added that the closure may need to be adjusted depending on weather conditions on the day.

Sanral will keep the road users updated on progress and changes to the above through further media statements.

Motorists, especially heavy vehicles, are urged to plan their trips to avoid travelling during this period if at all possible, to be patient while driving through the alternative routes, to adhere to the traffic officials’ commands and to adhere to signage placed and speed limits.