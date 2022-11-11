Senior citizen gruesomely murdered in her Stepmore Village home

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

The gruesome murder of an Underberg senior citizen has once again sparked the question of how safe women are in their homes.

Mayvis Lieketseng Molefe’s body was found by neighbours lying in a pool of blood in her home in Stepmore Village in Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Municipality, on Sunday.

The 62-year-old’s body was butchered, her head had been shaven and she was left covered with a blanket. Molefe lived alone.

According to family member Tsepo Molefe, his aunt is the second person in the family to be murdered this way.

It is not the first time that such an incident has happened in the family. The repetition of it has left us with many unanswered questions and confusion.

“This incident has left us broken and desperate for closure. If she had done something wrong to the attackers, the least they could have done was to contact other family members and resolve this issue, instead of murdering her,” said Tsepo.

He appealed to community members who might have information that can assist in finding the attackers, to contact the police. Tsepo described his aunt as a people’s person.

“We want justice to be served. Her murder has left us with many unanswered questions. It has been very hard for us to cope with what happened,” he added.

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Municipality mayor Sindisiwe Msomi speaks

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Municipality mayor Sindisiwe Msomi said the incident is devastating, especially as they are still attending court cases for other gender-based violence incidents.

We work with different stakeholders in instilling discipline among people. We also have a men’s programme to raise good men in the community. [Despite all our efforts] we still don’t know when we are going to see the end of this scourge, but we believe that we will see the end of it. We want to urge elder people, especially women, to refrain from staying alone

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said in a statement, “The attack and brutal murder of older people is very concerning. We wish the family strength during this difficult time,” she said.

Khoza said the absolute brutality of these crimes is shocking beyond belief and points to an increasingly disturbing trend in the levels of aggression afflicting older people. She added that these vicious crimes call for communities to create a safety net for older people, saying that it pains her to see some families still leaving their elderly members living alone.

We urge communities to play their role to protect the most vulnerable people in their respective villages. We are angered and saddened by the barbaric murder of the people who are the pride of our nation. We call on the law-enforcement agencies to work around the clock to track down those involved in Molefe’s murder

She added that Molefe’s murder is a symptom of immorality in society.

“The murder of women is on another level of wickedness in our nation and we must all stand up against such crimes. There are a lot of heartless criminals who prey on older people in society,” said Khoza.

She also called on local communities who might have information regarding Molefe’s murder to share it with the police or with leaders they trust.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said police received a report of a murder in the Stepmore area, Impendle, and went to the scene.

“On arrival, they found Molefe’s body with assault wounds. A case of murder was opened at Impendle Police Station for investigation,” he said.