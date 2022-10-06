Sunfoil cooking oil recovered in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng

Londiwe Xulu

Some of the 2 litres of Sunfoil Sunflower oil that were stolen from one of Willowton Group’s off-site warehouses in Johannesburg on Wednesday have been recovered.

This was confirmed by the Willowton Group in a statement on Thursday.

It said they were robbed by armed robbers who held up the staff at their off-site warehouse in Kempton Park.

“They proceeded to load three trucks, which is understood to be stolen trucks, with substantial quantities of 2l Sunfoil Sunflower Cooking Oil,” read the statement.

The group offered a reward of R100 000 for any information that will lead to the successful arrest and the recovery of the stolen goods after opening a case with the police.

“Following information received, we can confirm that one of the three truckloads was recovered in Vanderbijlpark last night, and a number of suspects were arrested.

“We are still working with the police and our security partners to recover the remaining two truckloads of stock that are still missing,” read the statement.

Group warns public not to buy stolen goods

The group has requested the public not to purchase any of the stolen stock. It said the batch codes of the stolen items are known to the police and security partners who are currently trying to locate the stock.

It said their staff members were all being provided with the necessary trauma counselling and support.

“While the investigation is at a very sensitive stage, we are unable to comment further. Any further developments will be communicated in due course,” said the statement.