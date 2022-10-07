Transnet protesters asked to stop damaging infrastructure

Witness Reporter

The Road Freight Association has called on Transnet protesters to refrain from damaging infrastructure.

This comes after a series of videos went viral on social media of Transnet workers in Durban and Richards Bay embarking on a strike, blocking off roads and pouring cement in the middle of the road on Thursday.

The strike is due to unions rejecting the state-owned entity’s 3% increase offer.

Road Freight Association

Gavin Kelly of the Road Freight Association said that protesters need to find another way to voice their grievances and not damage infrastructure.

“We need to understand as South Africans, that when we are in unhappy conditions of employment, we must protest in a manner that doesn’t destroy the jobs and opportunities of other South Africans, that doesn’t destroy the image of South Africa, and that doesn’t create a massive clean-up task where we fall behind.

“In this case it’s about the logistics chain where we fall behind in trying to import and export, that kills businesses in South Africa, and there is very little chance of some of those businesses surviving this sort of delay and obstruction,” said Kelly.

Transnet responds

Transnet said in a statement it is aware that some employees across its operations are embarking on illegal strike action following non-resolution in the ongoing wage negotiations, saying that they have made concerted efforts by improving its wage offer, in spite of the operational and financial challenges facing the organisation, understanding fully the impact any strike action would have on employees, industry and the economy.