Treverton College pupils challenge other schools to contribute to conservation

Witness Reporter

Two Grade 11 pupils from Treverton College, who recently completed the Rhino Peak Challenge in fourth and fifth position at 3 hours 15 minutes, are challenging other schools to contribute to conservation.

Kai Broom and Jarred van Alphen, raised close to R50 000 in donations for the various conservation initiatives associated with the Rhino Peak Challenge.

The duo said the driving force behind their grit and determination is a cause that is close to both of their hearts and the continuation of conservation in the Drakensberg Mountains.

Both keen adventure enthusiasts, Kai and Jarred have many incredible feats beneath their young belts, having recently completed the Drakensberg Grand Traverse in 12 days.

They said they now have their eyes set on a greater cause, which is rallying other high school pupils to pick up the bar and rise to the cause of conservation by applying to be ambassadors in the Rhino Peak Challenge 2023.

They said they are keen to see other high school teams on the trail next year, contributing to this great cause.