UKZN secures R17.5 million to fund students, boost GBV fight

By Nompilo Kunene

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has successfully secured substantial funding amounting to R17.5 million.

UKZN Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Nana Poku, said this funding will be used to provide support to postgraduate students, especially those from historically disadvantaged backgrounds, and to establish a dedicated secretariat for addressing sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

Poku said the bulk of the funds, R15 million, will be earmarked for providing financial support to deserving postgraduate students.

He said the primary beneficiaries of this fund will be those students from disadvantaged backgrounds who need support to graduate in this 2023 academic year.

The process of finalising the precise selection criteria for eligible postgraduate students is currently underway.

Poku said each qualifying student will receive financial assistance towards their studies, up to a maximum amount to be determined by each College in line with the university’s ethos of fairness, transparency and inclusion and alongside the structures of the funder’s requirements.

The College of Law and Management Studies will receive R2 million, the College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science is set to receive R4 million, the College of Health Sciences is allocated R3.66 million, and the College of Humanities will receive a generous R5 million.

In addition to that, Poku said R2.5 million of the total funding will be dedicated to a crucial cause – the creation and operation of the GBV secretariat as mandated by the recently adopted UKZN SGBV Strategy.

“In line with that strategy and as announced in March this year, a specialised hub for addressing issues of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) will be established within the office of the Vice-Chancellor.”

This hub will be responsible for steering the implementation of UKZN’s zero-tolerance policy towards SGBV and maintaining an accurate report of progress in this critical area. The funding will also support initiatives and activities to increase awareness about SGBV.

Professor Poku expressed gratitude for the funding.

“This contribution not only aids our students from disadvantaged backgrounds in their academic journey but also aligns perfectly with our enduring commitment to eradicate the menace of sexual and gender-based violence from our campuses.”

“It is a significant step towards a more inclusive, equitable, and safe academic environment at our institution.”