Updated | Floods hit Msunduzi hard

Wednesday’s heavy rains caught Msunduzi off-guard as there was no warning from the SA Weather Services, municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba said on Thursday.

The executive committee heard on Thursday that the flash floods left a trail of destruction both in households and through municipal infrastructure.

Addressing the committee at the city hall on Thursday, Mapholoba said the summary of the statistics showed that most, if not all wards have households that were reported to have been damaged or destroyed.

He said 78 people made up of 30 families were affected.

There are no fatalities or injuries reported yet. In Peace Valley, 19 families had to be sheltered in a church in ward 23. All affected wards will be profiled by the disaster management team during the assessment process conducted on Thursday. There was no prior warning received from the South African Weather Services. Wards 11, 16, 21, 22 and 23 were hardest hit, with households, electrical infrastructure, storm water drainage, roadways and bridges affected

Mapholoba said the City’s response to the disaster was to activate various services including disaster management, fire, rescue, municipal security, parks department, roads and drainage, and area-based management.

“The disaster management unit responded to the various areas to assess damages at the affected wards and provided emergency relief. Electricity disruptions, damage assessment and immediate response is yet to be confirmed by Eskom. Many roads, bridges were damaged which restricted access to communities thereby hindering service delivery,” he said.

The city’s executive committee (Exco) recommended noting the disaster report for the incidents of rainfall.

It further recommended Mapholoba, in liaison with the chief finance officer, to make available R1 million as a top-up funding into the disaster management relief account to replenish the depleted disaster relief stock.

Our people unfortunately like to build in those flood zones, they don’t want to move. The sad part is that when disaster strikes we are expected to respond. This disaster is attended to the best way the unicipality can

The SA Weather Services said everybody was caught off-guard. Forecaster Odirile Modipa said they did not get any flood warnings for Wednesday’s rain in Pietermaritzburg.

“There were no heavy rainfall warnings. We did get 60% chance of showers and that is not a warning for floods. Everyone was caught off-guard,” she said.

Msunduzi deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize said the disaster was unavoidable.

“The damage, including the desilting equipment that was washed away, has been unexpected. That’s highly specialised equipment that can go under the water but it got washed away.

This shows how severe the damage caused by the rain. Even experts who work with that equipment did not foresee this happening and one of our bridges was also affected in the process as it was being washed away

The desilting equipment was brought in when mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla launched the Camps Drift Canal Desilting project in March this year.

The aim was to clean up the Duzi River’s Camps Drift canal and to reduce damage to neighbouring firms and households during heavy rains.

At the time, Thebolla had said the canal clean-up was a three-year project, and it would benefit not only the businesses in the immediate area, but also residents who live in the surrounding areas.

The cost of the project to maintain the canal is R69 million over three years. MEC for Economic Development and Tourism Siboniso Duma, who visited Peace Valley on Thursday, said there was an urgent need for a plan to move people away from the area.

Homes have been affected and people have been moved to a local church. This is not the first time this has happened in this area. A long-term plan is to move people from here permanently. We are told that Henley Dam is the problem for this community as it releases water to this community when it overflows.

“We need to do a proper assessment first before the people are moved away from this area. We will provide proper feedback in two weeks’ time where we will be able to tell the extent of the damage and what the government will do as an intervention to that,” said Duma.

The DA in Msunduzi has called for MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Sihle Zikalala to declare the municipality a local state of disaster due to the extent of damage to homes and infrastructure.

Party councilor Ross Strachan said lack of proper planning, mismanagement, lack of prioritisation and political will to ensure that the city is prepared for natural disasters was now fully exposed once again, not even a year after the December 2021 storm damage.

“We believe that even under three years of intervention from the province, the situation in Msunduzi has not improved, and only deteriorated further. Continued collapse of electricity infrastructure, continued collapse of water infrastructure, compromised storm water drainage and water course management, are all due to lack of maintenance. This contributes to an environment that is extremely vulnerable and hazardous to the communities in the municipality,” Strachan said.