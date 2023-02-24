WATCH | High expectations for KZN’s Premier Nomusa Dube’s Sopa

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

The stage is set for KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube’s State of the Province Address (Sopa) due to be delivered at the Pietermaritzburg Oval Cricket Stadium on Friday morning.

MPLs, MECs and guests started streaming into the venue at around 9 am.

ANC MPL, Nhlakanipho Ntombela, said the ruling party expects the premier to address challenges facing the province.

ALSO READ | PICS | Guests arrive in style at KZN Legislature opening

“We are coming from the Covid-19 lockdown for almost two years, unrest and the April floods disaster.

She must have a clear plan for addressing the issue of crime in the province. READ MORE Hitmen hijack government buildings in Pietermaritzburg

“We also expect her to touch on the issue of unemployment, given that the problem affects millions of people, particularly the youth,” he said.

The DA’s provincial leader, Francois Rodgers, said Sopas in KZN have become like “watching the same movie all over again”.

Every time you watch the movie you think there is going to be something different. But the fact of the matter is that every year we get the same story.

“We get the analysis of what the problem is. We get some plans of how we are going to recover, but nothing ever changes. I don’t expect too much from the premier today,” he said.

The IFP’s MPL, Les Govender, said the IFP wants to see the premier focusing on the plight of the people of the province.

ANC KZN provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo (centre), arriving at the Oval Cricket Stadium on Friday. Photo: Ntombizethu Ngcobo

ALSO READ | WATCH | King MisuZulu arrives at KZN legislature opening

“Poverty and unemployment are so high. It is really a troubling factor for us because many people rely on social grants. While we support social grants, we want to see more employment being created for our people so that they become self-sufficient,” said Govender.