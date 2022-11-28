WATCH | Mzansi reacts to ‘terminally ill’ Jacob Zuma and Schabir Shaik dance video

Nompilo Kunene

A TikTok video of former president Jacob Zuma and Schabir Shaik, both medical parolees, has caused quite a stir on social media.

This is after the video, of Zuma and Shaik dancing at the opening of a restaurant called Zuma Restaurant in Durban on Friday, started circulating on social networks over the weekend.

News24 said the duo were invited by the owner, David Manal, who said he invited the former president to cut the ribbon as he and his family have been “regular, reputable customers” of his establishments.

Just a week after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) found that Zuma’s release on medical parole was unlawful, Zuma was seen out and about dancing at the new Umhlanga restaurant.

Zuma was arrested in July last year for contempt of court and sentenced to 15 months in jail. He was released less than two months later.

Zuma’s longtime friend, Shaik, was released from prison on medical parole years ago after it was stated that he was terminally ill.

South Africans took to Twitter to share their views about the video . While some are defending the men, claiming they are friends, others are calling for their parole to be reviewed.

Two Great Masterminds coming together once more.



We thank God for a complete healing upon these two gentlemen after Specialists Drs confirmed that indeed they were terminally ill but their faith made them well.



His Excellency Dr President Zuma and Shabir Shaik. pic.twitter.com/6hL6OTJyjm— Azania (@azania1023) November 26, 2022

So it pays to be a criminal in Gov. Zuma and Shabir and CR can now do the TRIPLE corruption thing. And when they are caught they can be terminally ill 😷 Charges swept under carpet and they do it all over again! World still says “shame” and gives more money to them— Ria Manuel (@RiaManuel11) November 28, 2022

Why cant the medical parole of #zuma's advisor #Shabir Sheik be also scrutinised and probed. Then Zuma will be found involved in the release. We shouldn't let anybody getaway with stealing from the state wether present or psat. 10 days rogue will get caught or so the saying goes https://t.co/NlBEFWNhdD— Faizal KAHAN (@faizkah) November 22, 2022