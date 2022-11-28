WATCH | Mzansi reacts to ‘terminally ill’ Jacob Zuma and Schabir Shaik dance video

A TikTok video of former president Jacob Zuma and Schabir Shaik, both medical parolees, has caused quite a stir on social media.
This is after the video, of Zuma and Shaik dancing at the opening of a restaurant called Zuma Restaurant in Durban on Friday, started circulating on social networks over the weekend.
News24 said the duo were invited by the owner, David Manal, who said he invited the former president to cut the ribbon as he and his family have been “regular, reputable customers” of his establishments.
Ubevula Restaurant yakhe eseMhlanga owayengumengameli♬ O Nketsang? – Rex Rabanye
Just a week after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) found that Zuma’s release on medical parole was unlawful, Zuma was seen out and about dancing at the new Umhlanga restaurant.
Zuma was arrested in July last year for contempt of court and sentenced to 15 months in jail. He was released less than two months later.
Zuma’s longtime friend, Shaik, was released from prison on medical parole years ago after it was stated that he was terminally ill.
South Africans took to Twitter to share their views about the video . While some are defending the men, claiming they are friends, others are calling for their parole to be reviewed.