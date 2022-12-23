Widespread calls for closure of beaches

Khethukuthula Xulu

Calls have been made for Durban beaches to close during the festive season due to ongoing sewage spills and the recent drownings that claimed the lives of three people at Durban’s North Beach on Saturday.

ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, Zwakele Mncwango, said it was reckless of eThekwini Municipality to open beaches during a time of unpredictable sewage spills, high E. coli levels and a shortage of lifeguard staff.

Mncwango said the city should close the beaches temporarily while they investigate the competence of the lifeguards and hire more lifeguard support.

The drowning incident that happened last week could have been prevented if the beach had the right number of lifeguards and if those lifeguards were properly qualified to monitor and rescue people.

IFP spokesperson in eThekwini, Mdu Nkosi, said they were also concerned about the lifeguards on duty this festive season.

He said the death of the three people last week should be investigated further.

DA member of eThekwini Municipality’s executive committee, Yogiswarie Govender, said eThekwini had failed to produce any results that show consecutive days of acceptable E. coli levels.

She said unless the city completely eradicates the sources of the contamination, they can’t say for sure what levels exist.

Founder of KZN environmental organisation Adopt-a-River, Janet Simpkins, said the issues at Durban beaches were so complex and deep that there were no quick fixes. She also questioned the sudden call for beach closures.

Why would we want to absolutely kill tourism? Why call for closure now?

She said this was no new phenomenon, “this has been ongoing for over a year and in fact longer than that”.

When eThekwini Municipality was asked whether they would consider temporarily closing beaches, spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela told The Witness that they were very busy attending to the needs of thousands of visitors who are in the city.