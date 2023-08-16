Concern that DA might work with ANC despite moonshot pact

By Clive Ndou

Six political parties opposed to the ANC are set to meet in Johannesburg today to thrash out plans to unseat the ruling party in next year’s general elections.

The opposition parties, which include the DA and IFP, are working on a pact to cut ANC support to below 50% at the polls.

First mooted by the DA during the party’s federal congress in April, the idea of a pact is in line with what has been happening in municipalities across the country, where opposition parties formed coalition governments in councils in which the ANC did not have a 50% plus one majority.

ALSO READ | DA’s ‘moonshot pact’ gathers momentum

With the ANC having fallen to below 50% in the 2021 municipal elections, some opposition parties strongly believe that the ruling party will also fall below 50% in next year’s general elections.

Despite glaring shortcomings in the current municipal coalitions, which plunged municipalities such as Johannesburg and Tshwane into instability, DA federal leader, John Steenhuisen is of the view that a national coalition, which the DA describes as a moonshot pact, could work provided the political parties agree on the rules and values which should underpin such a co-operative arrangement.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s opposition parties’ national convention, Steenhuisen said participants were on the verge of reaching a consensus on matters of common interest.

The parties involved in this process have already made some progress towards a minimum joint programme of action. From the DA’s side, I can assure the people of South Africa that we will continue to act at the convention in the same good faith and spirit of cooperation that has got us this far.

“It’s my sincere hope that we will emerge from the convention with a document that articulates our shared values and the minimum policies a pact government would implement to fix problems plaguing SA,” he said.

However, despite Steenhuisen’s claim that the moonshot pact parties were moving in unison, there were signs that there was already mistrust among the role-players.

The mistrust has been fuelled by rumours that the DA is willing to form a coalition agreement with the ANC in the event of parties within the moonshot pact being unable to collectively get a 50% plus majority at next year’s polls.

The rumours gained credence during the recent national dialogue on coalition government, which was part of discussions prior to the formulation of a law regulating coalitions in the country.

In those discussions, both the DA and ANC appeared to be in favour of the proposal that only political parties which got two percent or more of the vote in the elections should be part of any coalition government.

The basis of the two percent threshold was that too many smaller parties in a coalition arrangement could render coalition governments unstable.

Conversely, a coalition involving two large political parties, such as the ANC and DA, is viewed as stable.

ALSO READ | New Areta party calls for unity against DA’s moonshot pact

While the DA has made it clear that it will not enter into a coalition with EFF, the party is yet to categorically state that it will not work with the ANC, particularly an ANC led by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Doubts over whether the DA would be willing to enter into a coalition with the ANC resulted in ActionSA insisting that the DA should sign a document prohibiting the country’s official opposition from co-operating with the ANC.

ActionSA’s position is shared by the FF+.

However, Steenhuisen recently told City Press that the rumours that the DA was planning to work with the ANC should the moonshot pact parties fail to garner enough votes at the polls were baseless.