IFP booted out of power in Nongoma

Clive Ndou

The IFP was on Tuesday booted out of power at the party’s Nongoma Municipality stronghold during a council special sitting instigated by a coalition consisting of the ANC, EFF and NFP councillors.

The special sitting saw IFP Mayor, Albert Mncwango, and IFP Speaker, Prince Bheki Zulu, removed from their top positions.

Tuesday’s Special Sitting was preceded by Monday’s sitting – which had to be called off after IFP supporters stormed the venue where the meeting was supposed to be held.

Mncwango was replaced by NFP councillor Clifford Ndabandaba while Zulu was replaced by ANC councillor, Babongiwe Sithole.

ANC Nongoma Municipality councillor, Babongiwe Sithole, who is Nongoma Municipality’s new Speaker

The ANC in the Mzala Nxumalo region, which includes the town of Nongoma, hailed the removal of IFP office bearers as a “victory” for the people of Nongoma.

As the ANC in the region, we have confidence in the new Mayor, Cllr Clifford Ndabandaba, of the NFP.

“The local communities are fully aware of the hard work and dedication of the new speaker, Cllr Babongiwe Sithole, the former deputy chair of the ANC Youth League in the region,” ANC Mzala Nxumalo regional secretary, Ntokozo Nxumalo said.

The removal of IFP office bearers came as a result of a fallout between the party and the EFF, which, since the 2021 municipal elections, has been co-governing with the IFP at the Nongoma Municipality.

The Nongoma Municipality was considered a key council in the KZN province, given that Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s Palace is within the municipality.

The IFP’s removal has caused tensions within the area, with the party’s supporters not willing to accept the new municipal political leadership.

Nxumalo has appealed for peace and unity within the council.

As the ANC in the region, we are calling upon all political parties inside and outside the council, residents and progressive forces to work together in the interest of the people of Nongoma.

“We must work together to end the abuse of municipal finances. All resources must be channeled towards the provision of water, electricity, housing and job creation for the benefit of local residents,” he said.