KZN ANC extends olive branch to former secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli

Clive Ndou

With the nomination of ANC candidates for the party’s December national conference threatening to divide the organisation, the ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial leadership has reached out to its former secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli.

Despite Ntuli, who is contesting the ANC secretary-general position, being from KZN, the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) encouraged party members in the province to back Ntuli’s rival, former Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle.

Tensions over ANC PEC’s decision to back Masualle over Ntuli

The ANC PEC’s decision to back Masualle over Ntuli has since caused tensions between Ntuli’s supporters and the PEC.

In a recent interview with The Witness, Ntuli, whose campaign has gained traction in KZN and nationally, described the PEC’s stance as “baffling”.

I'm from this province, and yet my own PEC is not supporting me. I really find that difficult to understand.

As part of attempts to build bridges ahead of the December elective conference, the ANC provincial leadership is reported to have reached out to Ntuli.

According to sources within the ANC provincial leadership, the party’s top brass was re-evaluating its stance to support Masualle over Ntuli.

They realised that they made a blunder which could backfire, particularly if comrade Mdumiseni goes on to be elected the ANC secretary-general.

But even if he were not to be elected, the branch nomination processes have shown that he has substantial support, not only here in KZN, but across the country. So, the PEC’s decision not to support comrade Mdumiseni has the potential to backfire.

KZN top five leadership structure’s meeting with Ntuli

While ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo declined to indicate whether the provincial leadership was courting Ntuli, he confirmed that members of the party’s KZN top five leadership structure were planning to hold a meeting with him on Thursday.

Pressed to confirm whether the meeting was aimed at ironing out differences between Ntuli and the ANC provincial leadership, Mtolo would only say: “We are meeting”.

Apart from the pushback from Ntuli’s supporters, the provincial leadership is also facing a backlash from former president Jacob Zuma’s backers in KZN.

Zuma supporters were angered by the KZN leadership’s decision to reprimand him following his recent diatribe against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambundla, led the attack directed at the ANC provincial leadership, labelling its decision to endorse certain candidates before the province branches concluded their nomination processes as “un-ANC”.

Apart from Ntuli and Masualle, ANC members contesting the party’s secretary-general position include Transport minister Fikile Mbalula, ANC acting deputy secretary-general, Gwen Ramokgopa and ex-Public Enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba.