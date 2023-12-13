eThekwini deputy city manager faces disciplinary action

By Khethukuthula Xulu

After months of denials that eThekweni funded the controversial ANC Women’s League Elective Conference at the International Conference Centre (ICC), the municipality is now considering sanctioning a senior official.

A secret report that was leaked to The Witness contains details of how a senior official will likely take the fall.

According to the report, an investigation by the city’s integrity and investigation unit (CIIU) found that the deputy city manager in governance and international relations, Sipho Cele, allegedly contravened the Constitution, sections of the Local Government Municipal Systems Act and the supply chain management policy.

According to the report, in September the CIIU received allegations that eThekwini Municipality misused the city’s taxpayers’ funds to pay for the ANCWL’s elective conference, which took place in August at the Durban International Convention Centre (DICC).

The venue cost more than R5 million.

“It should be noted that the ANC had initially booked the venue for the ANCWL elective conference, which was subsequently changed to become eThekwini Municipality’s Women’s Month Launch from August 4 to 6 at the Durban ICC. However, the launch did not take place, instead the venue was used for the ANCWL conference,” stated the report.

The CIIU found that supply chain management processes were not followed for the procurement of the venue for the women’s month launch.

“Furthermore, the deputy city manager admitted that he retained the booking at the DICC while the ANC was raising funds to pay for the venue.”

The CIIU’s preliminary conclusions were that there was no money paid by eThekwini to the Durban ICC for the ANCWL conference.

DICC would not have given the venue over for the ANCWL conference without a signed agreement by the deputy city manager; the image of the city was tarnished by negative media publicity

However, the CIIU found that the Durban ICC conducted a normal business transaction by ensuring that come what may, their payment was secured by the agreement.

“Based on the preliminary findings, the CIIU recommends that the deputy city manager be disciplined for contravening the Constitution, Municipal Systems Act and the supply chain management policy.”

According to the council supplementary agenda, the committee discussed suspending the senior manager.

“The committee agreed to remove a recommendation from the CIIU referring to the suspension, but record the decision of the committee which is in favour of the deputy city manager not being suspended,” reads the report.

It was recommended that the city manager should appoint an independent investigator to investigate the allegations on behalf of eThekwini council to determine the disciplinary processes to be followed.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said:

The city manager is processing the report and will do so without fear or favour. This process cannot be rushed or done in haste. Furthermore, the city integrity and investigations unit as the initiators of the investigation will not investigate and conclude its investigations through the media.

When Cele was approached to comment on the outcomes of the investigation by The Witness, he said he did not know what stage the investigation was at, and he had not been informed of the conclusion of findings yet.

“I cannot comment, the CIIU and the city manager are in the best position to comment,” he said.