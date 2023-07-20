Msunduzi’s royal offer to Shauwn Mkhize

By Clive Ndou

A full sitting of the Msunduzi Municipality council on Wednesday approved a proposal for the council to enter into a three-year deal which will see the City sponsoring PSL soccer team, Royal AM, to the tune of R9 million annually.

It was approved by 40 votes to 16.

Earlier, despite strong resistance from DA and other opposition councillors within the Msunduzi executive committee (Exco), the ANC used its superior numbers to push through the proposal.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi’s decision to sponsor Royal AM draws flak

According to Msunduzi municipal manager, Lulamile Mapholoba, it became necessary to table the proposal before Exco given that the sponsorship contract which the municipality had with PSL team, Maritzburg United, will come to an end.

This is after Maritzburg United was relegated to a lower soccer division last month.

The sponsorship deal which the municipality had with Maritzburg United since 2014, Mapholoba said, had been beneficial to the council and its residents.

Since the imminent termination of the agreement with the MUFC (Maritzburg United FC) it makes sense to identify a suitable local soccer club that the municipality can establish a relationship with that will see the same benefits and spin-offs that the city has enjoyed since 2014.

Owned by KwaZulu-Natal businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, Royal AM will receive R27 million over three years from the Msunduzi Municipality should the sponsorship deal go ahead.

The DA, which dismissed any proposal which would result in the municipality injecting funds into Royal AM, said it would be beneficial for the council and its residents if the local government were to enter into a joint venture with Royal AM instead of a sponsorship deal.

“The R27 million over three years should be diverted to municipality’s infrastructure budget,” Msunduzi Municipality DA caucus leader, Ross Strachan, said.

ALSO READ | Our Viewpoint | City’s football club sponsorship

Mkhize, Strachan said, was a successful businesswoman who did not need any financial assistance from the Msunduzi Municipality.

The club, which is owned by ‘billionaire’ Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane, certainly has more than enough financial capacity and does not need any support in that aspect. For years, the DA has fought against this ludicrous spend on PSL clubs that bear no returns for the municipality that can barely even afford [to provide] its residents with basic services.

“We will challenge this through all authorities including KZN Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) as well as National Treasury and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that this proposal is avoided,” he said.

ALSO READ | ‘We are not going anywhere,’ says Maritzburg United boss Kadodia

ABC councillor, Phumelele Phahla, accused the ANC of bringing to council a matter which the ruling party has already resolved on.

“We are being forced to discuss a single PSL club — Royal AM. We should be considering various clubs and then deciding on which one to sponsor. We know that the Royal AM owner is a member of the ANC, and hence her club is being favoured,” she said.

Mapholoba assured councllors and Msunduzi residents that the sponsorship deal was in their best interest. “In addition to the fact that Royal AM FC is already based in Pietermaritzburg, the benefits of providing a home ground for a PSL team include the following:

“Positive economic impact to the city; city marketing and branding, including local, national and international exposure; youth development and social cohesion,” he said.

ALSO READ | Maritzburg United chairperson Kadodia justifies scathing statement

Attempts to contact ACDP councillor Rienus Niemand — who was reportedly asked to leave the council chamber by the speaker for saying he would not be bullied, following interruptions — were unsuccessful by the time of publication.