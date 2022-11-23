KZN premier outlines achievements as she tables 100 days in office report

Clive Ndou

Since assuming office in August, KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube believes her government has been able to put the province on a path to growth.

Briefing the media in Durban on the anniversary of her 100 days in office, Dube-Ncube said her government has ushered in an era of technological development, developed a strong partnership with stakeholders and fast-tracked the delivery of services to the province’s communities.

“Since assuming office we have aggressively embarked on the journey to catapult the province of KwaZulu-Natal as one of the technology hubs of the country by awakening the sleeping giant which is the digital economy.”

We have noticed that our province has not been moving at the required pace in terms of implementing the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) as the new frontier of economic growth and the pillar on which industries of the future will be built.

“Our view remains that if we let this Fourth Industrial Revolution miss us like it happened with the other economic revolutions, we risk putting the future of our next generation into bleakness,” she said.

Developments in KZN economy

On the economy, Dube-Ncube said there has been a number of positive developments since the current provincial cabinet assumed office in August.

“In our very first week in office, we supported the reopening of the Toyota manufacturing plant in Prospecton, which was ravaged by the floods of April 2022, where the mud was approximately 1,8 m deep over the entire 87-hectare site, causing extensive damage to electrical, mechanical and IT equipment.

Toyota South Africa had to order just over 100 000 new equipment parts to replace the damaged ones, while around 4 300 flood-damaged vehicles had to be crushed. The plant started ramping up production and regained full production in September.

“We also welcomed the R7,7 billion upgrade and expansion project aimed at increasing the capacity and global competitiveness of the Sappi Saiccor Mill,” Dube-Ncube said.

KZN’s April floods victims

The provincial government has been under pressure to build decent houses for KZN’s April floods victims, most of whom are currently housed in halls and other unsuitable facilities.

Dube-Ncube said a lot was being done to improve the living conditions of the victims.

“Last week we updated you on the progress with our building back better programme, which is focused on helping flood victims. The update we wish to give today is that the mass care shelters have reduced from 61 to 58.

We remain on schedule to get people out of mass care shelters by mid-December 2022. All land parcels that we are preparing for permanent development have increased from eight to 13. We are currently finalising statutory approvals in order to finalise permanent development.

On the province’s water challenges, the premier said the provincial Cabinet has resolved to prioritise the issue. “We have paid significant attention to the number one service delivery challenge facing the people of KwaZulu-Natal — water.

“To this end, we have identified a number of retired engineers who will assist us with skills and experience in responding to these challenges,” she said