Mkhize calls on citizens to defend ANC’s historical mission to unite SA

Clive Ndou

ANC presidential hopeful and former health minister, Zweli Mkhize, has called on society at large to fight for the survival of the ANC, saying it is the only party which can bring about unity, equality and prosperity.

Addressing ANC-aligned students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) in Durban on Tuesday evening, Mkhize said citizens have a duty to ensure that the ANC’s historical mission to unite the country, bridge the gap between the rich and poor and establish a non-racial society was fulfilled.

The ANC is the only party which can fulfill that mission.

Unified country is at risk of falling apart

Turning to large crowd of students who had gathered to hear him speak, Mkhize said a unified country was at risk of falling apart if they did not become part of efforts to address the problems of inequality, unemployment and poverty.

During the apartheid period, Mkhize said, the main reason blacks were not allowed to visit urban areas was because they were poor and did not have any money to spend.

If you think that you are at university just to advance yourself, the risk is that as soon as you are in charge of government and parts of the economy you will think it’s all about yourself. If everyone thinks they are there to advance themselves, then the ANC’s historical mission of creating a united, free. democratic, non-racial, non-sexist and prosperous South African will never be fulfilled.

Despite the ANC having made some mistakes in the past, Mkhize said, the South African public should accept that the party’s historical mission should be fulfilled if there is to be peace, harmony and prosperity in the country.

It was vital, Mkhize said, for the public to insist that ANC leaders stick to the party’s historical mission as opposed to looking after their individual interests.

The reality is that we have people who have basically abandoned the mission that brought them together as a movement.

Once that happens, the force that binds us together begins to dissipate and disintegrate and therefore there’s no more reason why people should follow the African National Congress because you who are leading it are no longer believing in the mission.

If people stop believing in the ANC, Mkhize said, the party would collapse — leaving the country without a unifier.

A former KZN premier, Mkhize delivered his speech at a time when the ANC is losing support due to amongst other things corruption and internal battles.

Other leaders vying for top positions

Apart from Mkhize, other prominent ANC leaders vying for the party presidency at the organisation’s December national conference include Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu and the incumbent, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

While there are a number of candidates who have raised their hands, the ANC presidential contest is widely expected to be a two-horse race between Mkhize, who apart from the ANC KZN provincial executive committee (PEC) has also been endorsed by the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) and Ramaphosa, who among other ANC structures has been endorsed by the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL).

The ANC electoral commission is currently consolidating nomination reports from party branches across the country, with the results scheduled to be made public in coming days.

Apart from Mkhize, the slate endorsed by the KZN PEC includes the names of ANC acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile; former Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle, who is contesting for the secretary-general position; and Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha, who is vying for the national chairperson position.

Speaking at the same event, ANC provincial spokesperson, Mafika Mndebele, who is also the ANCYL provincial coordinator, said the party’s KZN leadership has embarked on a programme to support Mkhize.