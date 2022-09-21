ANC Moses Mabhida region endorses Mkhize

Clive Ndou

Former health minister, Zweli Mkhize’s home region of Moses Mabhida – which includes KwaZulu-Natal’s capital city of Pietermaritzburg, has thrown its weight behind his bid to be elected the next party president.

The ANC Moses Mabhida’s seven subregions – which held meetings at various parts of the region on Tuesday night, picked Mkhize over other presidential candidates which includes Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and the incumbent, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Previously a Dlamini-Zuma stronghold, the region is KwaZulu-Natal’s second largest region after eThekwini.

The meetings held by the ANC Moses Mabhida subregions followed a directive by the party provincial leadership for the KZN regions to come up with the names of their preferred candidates ahead of the ANC national conference scheduled for December.

The conference will see ANC members contesting the party’s top six positions of president, deputy president, secretary general, deputy secretary, national chairperson and treasurer general.

While most of the ANC Moses Mabhida’s subregions did not express a view on the other five positions, the Msunduzi and Impendle subregions picked former home affairs minister, Malusi Gigaba for the ANC secretary general position.