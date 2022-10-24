SA is winning the war against state capture, says Ramaphosa

Clive Ndou

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday cited the arrest of several people linked to state capture, the freezing of assets worth more than R12 billion and the appointment of new law enforcement heads as evidence that government is committed to the war against state capture.

Addressing the nation on Sunday night on the government’s response to the findings and recommendations of the Zondo Commission, which investigated state capture and corruption in the public sector, Ramaphosa said a lot was being done to prevent state capture from recurring.

Apart from the prosecution of those involved in state capture, public sector institutions were being overhauled so that any conduct related to state capture, corruption and fraud could be detected.

This administration is firmly committed to the combating of corruption in all its forms.

Ramaphosa warned those planning to continue with corruption that “all instruments will be used to bring them to book”.

The commission had directed Ramaphosa to table in Parliament cabinet’s action plan on the commission’s recommendations four months after he had received the commission’s report.

In its investigation, the commission also identified weaknesses in Parliament’s oversight machinery.

Parliament, the commission’s recommendations said, should initiate processes to strengthen the National Assembly’s oversight role.

Chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, the commission had running battles with former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma, who initially co-operated with the commission, but later refused to appear before it.

The former president’s failure to co-operate with the commission resulted in his being sentenced to 15 months in prison for defying a Constitutional Court order to appear before it.

On Saturday, Parliament confirmed that Ramaphosa has already sent it cabinet’s action plan.

According to Ramaphosa, about 165 cases against people suspected of involvement in state capture have been brought to the country’s courts.