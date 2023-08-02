Comrades Marathon Association to address issues

By Carl Peters

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) will have to be more professional and more thorough in its operations to avoid a repeat of the shocking problems experienced during this year’s race.

The Pietermaritzburg-based organisation has received much criticism from participants and athletics commentators alike for the disturbingly high number of issues that took some shine off the 96th running of the esteemed ultra-marathon on June 11.

ALSO READ | Drug-free Comrades race hailed

The incidents included runners missing out on medals due to incorrect cut-off times activated at Pinetown and Sherwood on race day, a potentially dangerous section of road used in the early part of the route in Pietermaritzburg, and problems at both the start and finish of the 87,7 km down run.

These took the spotlight away from the fact that the Comrades had its highest finishing rate this year of 92,68%, as well as a restoration of pre-Covid-19 prize money and new race records.

CMA chairperson Mqondisi Ngcobo on Tuesday said, “Yes, there were positives that emerged from the race, like the records, but the complaints from runners were a major cause for concern.”

As for the problem with cut-offs, we will be compensating the affected runners, probably with regards to entries for next year’s race.

He said there were 400 to 500 of such people.

Before this, the organisation sent out an apology for the damaging setbacks late last Friday night, but runners and commentators have been responding that the CMA’s official response to the many problems raised was much delayed and not detailed enough, in addition to being released in a low-key manner at such an unusual time.

However, they will be hoping that a promised use of “relevant professionals” by the CMA will minimise the problems next year and beyond.

According to Ngcobo and company, the professionals “will be called upon to assist the technical team in determining a fair and just time for the cut-off at each point based on the official race distance” going forward.

ALSO READ | Comrades Marathon was ‘nothing short of phenomenal’

Moreover, alternative routes out of Pietermaritzburg will be investigated to reduce safety risks.

It is also critical that for the next down run, the CMA will “consult with various professionals to help redesign the finish venue layout with regards to infrastructure in a bid to ensure an effective, easy flow of runners and supporters; and alleviate congestion concerns raised, particularly in the late afternoon” at Kingsmead in Durban.

Ahead of next year’s edition, runners and followers of the race are certain to remind Ngcobo about his statement that the CMA “is working with the relevant sub-committees through the debriefs in order to adequately address those, namely start safety concerns, T-shirt sizes, medals, littering, etc.”, for the good of the race and all associated with it.

Next year will feature an up-run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg, with ongoing roadworks along the N3 highway having to be negotiated again.