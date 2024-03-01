From sunglasses to art: Elton John’s auction rakes in R386 million

Most of the items came from the artist's palatial home in Atlanta, Georgia, which had served as a base for his American tours, and which he recently sold.

HIGH PLATFORM: This pair of silver leather tall platform boots, circa 1971, where part of a selection of fashion pieces from Elton John’s dazzling stage wardrobe that were sold at the auctions. Photo by Handout / CHRISTIE’S AUCTION HOUSE / AFP

From Elton John’s glasses to a Banksy triptych, a collection of more than 900 items and artworks belonging to the legendary British musician fetched more than $20 million (about R386 million) at several auctions this month, Christie’s said Thursday.

The auction house held a series of eight sales, both in person and online up until Wednesday for the collection of the 76-year-old’s belongings, including an ivory and gold glam rock jumpsuit from the early 1970s designed by Annie Reavey, which sold for $12 600.

As enthusiastic collectors made bids, John’s grand piano fetched more than $200 000, while a pair of sunglasses, a key element of the singer’s signature look, found a buyer for $22 680, 10 times more than the initial estimate.

The legendary musician, known for hits such as Your Song, Rocket Man, and Sacrifice, for flamboyant costumes and support for HIV/Aids causes, wrapped up his farewell tour last year.

John bought the Atlanta home shortly after getting sober in 1990, Christie’s said, as the singer found “solace and support in the warm community and recovery facilities” there.

With works by artists Keith Haring, Andy Warhol, Robert Mapplethorpe and Richard Avedon, the collection, which he built together with his husband David Furnish, shows the couple’s taste in contemporary art.

The personal collections of pop culture icons have become a regular feature at the world’s top auction houses.

Last September, thousands of items that belonged to late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury sold for 40 million pounds, Sotheby’s said.

