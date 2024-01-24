Have some fancy jewellery gathering dust at home? Here’s how to have it auctioned
Strauss & Co invites you to consign your beautiful jewels for our next jewellery auction in early April.
Photos: Supplied and iStock
Strauss & Co will be holding a jewellery auction in early April, and that family heirloom or piece in your jewellery book could take centre stage in its curated Delux Diamond catalogue.
Those interested in having their jewellery valued can book a spot with specialists, who can assist with appraisal and possible auction of the pieces you no longer need.
Jewels can include diamond jewellery, fine gemstones, and solid gold pieces.
Valuation Days
Johannesburg: Friday 2 February from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm.
Contact kim@straussart.co.za
Cape Town: Thursday 8 February from 10 am – 3 pm
jill@straussart.co.za