Arsenal should be far too good for Ipswich

English Premier League Friday Arsenal v Ipswich Arsenal bounced back into top form in the English Premier League last weekend,...

Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta needs his side to go on a winning run. Picture: Backpagepix

English Premier League

Friday

Arsenal v Ipswich

Arsenal bounced back into top form in the English Premier League last weekend, thumping Crystal Palace 5-1 away from home. Mikel Arteta’s Gunners had slipped slightly with draws against Fulham and Everton, and need to keep on winning to keep up with the furious pace being set by Liverpool. They should have far too much for Ipswich at home on Friday.

Gabriel Jesus will hope to continue the form that saw him follow up a hat-trick against Palace in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals with a brace against the same team on Saturday.

Prediction: Arsenal 4 Ipswich 0

Betway Premiership

Sunday

Kaizer Chiefs v Chippa United

Nasreddine Nabi’s struggling Kaizer Chiefs are looking for just a second win in seven matches in all competitions on Sunday when they host Chippa United in the Betway Premiership.

Amakhosi have struggled to build on a bright start to the season that saw them win their first two league matches.

In their last match, on December 16, it took a goal deep into stoppage time from Ranga Chivaviro to salvage a point for Chiefs against TS Galaxy.

Nabi has seemed unsure of whether Chivaviro or Ashley Du Preez is his best bet to lead the Chiefs attack. It does, in fact, seem highly likely Chiefs will be entering the market for another striker in January.

Chiefs also have problems at the back – they haven’t kept a clean sheet in the league all season.

Bruce Bvuma played in goal against Galaxy, the third ‘keeper Nabi has used between the posts already this season.

Chippa, like Chiefs, have had mixed results this season, and are currently in sixth, two points ahead of Amakhosi, having played a game more.

Prediction: Chiefs 1 Chippa 1