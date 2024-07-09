2024 Dealer Satisfaction Index reveals most improved car brand of the year

The survey continues to be a crucial benchmark for measuring dealer satisfaction across various automotive brands in South Africa.

The National Automobile Dealers’ Association (NADA) recently announced the 2024 Dealer Satisfaction Index (DSI) survey outcome.

The survey contains results of dealerships’ honest reviews about the manufacturers and brands they work with. The 2024 survey saw participation from 35 independently researched brands and garnered a total of 1,481 responses, with 1,298 responses from passenger and light commercial vehicle dealerships, and 183 from commercial vehicle dealerships.

The survey is segmented into 13 focus areas including Dealer Satisfaction; Communication and Relationships; Used Cars; CSI Programme; Vehicle Range; Vehicle Distribution; Parts; Policy Claims & Warranty; Franchise Compliance Audits; Dealer Support; Labour Rates and others.

ALSO READ: Manufacturing sector performs poorly for second consecutive month

Most improved brand of the year

Brandon Cohen, Chairperson of NADA said the results underscore the commitment of automotive brands to enhancing dealer satisfaction and reflect the robust engagement between dealers and manufacturers. Stellantis was recognised as the most improved brand of the year. While Hino received a Platinum award for the sixth consecutive year and became the first manufacturer in the history of the NADA DSI Study to score above 90%.

The categories of passenger/light commercial vehicle dealerships and commercial vehicle dealerships ranged from Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze, based on an overall DSI score.

For Passenger/Light commercial vehicles’ dealerships:

Platinum Award (85.0 and above): Lexus, Mini, Toyota, Suzuki

Gold Award (75.0 – 84.9): BMW, Volvo, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Chery, Kia, Mahindra

Silver Award (70.0 – 74.9): 9 Manufacturers

Bronze Award (65.0 – 69.9): 1 Manufacturer

ALSO READ: Plan to reroute imported grey and used vehicles from Durban to Maputo underway

For commercial vehicle Awards:

Platinum Award (85.0 and above): Hino

Gold Award (75.0 – 84.9): MAN, UD Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Trucks, FAW, Isuzu Trucks

Silver Award (70.0 – 74.9): 1

Bronze Award (65.0 – 69.9): 1

The survey shows that the commercial vehicle survey showed a notable improvement with an overall score increasing from 77.9 in 2023 to 78.8 in 2024, marking the highest score since the study’s inception.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to all those who have taken the time to participate in this annual initiative. Our warm congratulations go to all the award winners.”

PLEASE NOTE: We have relaunched a new app for a better experience. Please update your old app on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.