Amazon launches ‘Shop Mzansi’ to support local small businesses

The online retailer established the storefront with the aim of ensuring it is easier for their customers to find products from small businesses in the country.

The online retailer, Amazon.co.za has given South African small business owners access to the global market by offering and highlighting their products on the e-commerce platform.

Amazon launched Shop Mzansi, a storefront on their platform with products from the country’s entrepreneurs, which include toys, luggage, beauty and baby products, among others.

160 small businesses

Amazon in Sub-Saharan Africa Managing Director, Robert Koen said the storefront launched on Heritage Day has more than 160 brands from new, emerging, and established South African businesses.

He has noted that the country’s entrepreneurial spirit is undeniable, therefore it was only fair for them to provide a dedicated online store that will give small and medium enterprises (SMEs) opportunities to grow and thrive in the economy.

More sales on Amazon come from small businesses

Koen added that more than 60% of their sales on the e-commerce platform are from independent sellers, which are predominately SMEs.

“Independent sellers have tools that can help them grow their online presence. There are easy onboarding tools, payment processing solutions, and promotional features to help them get discovered by customers.”

Head of Amazon Marketplace in Sub-Saharan Africa, Suzelle Abe said through Shop Mzansi, small businesses will be able to expand to other global Amazon stores, which will boost the country’s efforts towards digitising small businesses and positioning them for real success and longevity.

Local independent sellers

One of the local independent sellers is Heartfelt, which provides employment for women in the rural community of Makapanstad in the North West and currently employs 18 women through their unique contemporary felt designs.

Martha Letsoalo and Julie Hadley, co-founders of Heartfelt, added their goal as a brand is to continue creating more jobs for women in the country, and eventually across Africa. “We believe the increased exposure and reach that Amazon offers will help us not only achieve but expedite our goals.”

Goal to create jobs

John Ebako, founder of King Kong Leather based in Cape Town has hopes that having the products being sold on the e-commerce platform will enable the business to create more job opportunities.

“Having grown up in an underprivileged community, I decided to create King Kong with the aim of training unskilled Africans, which will help provide employment opportunities and improve their status quo.”

Other small businesses that can be found on the e-commerce platform include Tiger Lily Tots, and women-owned brands, like African Mamas and Suki Suki Naturals, among others.

