Sugar industry opens applications for 2023 bursaries

The Sugar Industry Trust Fund for Education (SITFE) has opened 2023 bursary applications for young people pursuing careers in the science, engineering and agricultural fields.

SITFE has set aside R5 million to fund the studies of young people from middle class families as an investment and to sustaining the sugar industry.

This is part of its commitment to invest more than R1 billion in the sugar industry for five years.

Applications close on 31 October 2023. it is inclusive to everyone who will be studying in approved South African universities, technical universities and colleges.

‘Missing middle’ families

Although the bursaries are open to everyone who will be studying in approved South African universities, technical universities and colleges, priority will be given to children of sugarcane growers and farmworkers in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

The bursaries are meant for students from middle class families, with an annual income between R350 000 – R600 000 per year, who it says are often excluded from tertiary funding.

“The sugar industry is among the most labour-intensive agricultural industries and therefore creates vital employment opportunities, mainly in rural areas. But many of these are lower skilled jobs,” said SA Canegrowers spokesperson, Kabelo Kgobisa.

According to Kgobisa, the bursary has funded more than 10 200 students to date.

“Through this bursary initiative, SA Canegrowers hopes that more South African youth are equipped with the skills needed for professional careers within the industry while also contributing to the country’s STEM graduates, who are critical for our country’s economy growth.”

