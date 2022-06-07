Ina Opperman
7 Jun 2022
Business News

GDP increase is good… but Eskom dimming the optimism

Are the new GDP figures good news or should we still worry about growth?

Image: iStock
The GDP increase is good news, but Eskom is hindering growth, economists say after Statistics South Africa announced on Tuesday that GDP increased by 1.9% in the first quarter of 2022. GDP is at pre-pandemic levels for the first time, but nothing is back to normal yet due to load shedding. According to Statistics SA, the manufacturing industry increased by 4.9%, contributing 0.6 of a percentage point to gross domestic product (GDP) growth, while seven of the 10 manufacturing divisions reported positive growth rates with petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products contributing the most. Food and beverages, basic iron...

