Good news for economy: GDP increased by 0.4% in second quarter of 2024

The increase is good news after a contraction in the first quarter and is in line with economists’ expectations.

South Africa’s GDP increased by 0.4% in the second quarter of 2024 after 0.0% growth in the first quarter of 2024. Economists also expected an uptick of 0.4%.

Statistics SA announced the gross domestic product (GDP) figures for the second quarter this morning.

The finance, real estate and business services industry increased by 1.3%, contributing 0.3 of a percentage point to the GDP growth, with increased economic activities reported for financial intermediation, auxiliary activities, real estate activities and other business services.

The trade, catering and accommodation industry increased by 1.2%, contributing 0.1 of a percentage point, with increased economic activities reported for wholesale trade, retail trade and accommodation.

ALSO READ: GDP for second quarter: economists expect uptick after contraction

The manufacturing industry increased by 1.1%, contributing 0.1 of a percentage point to GDP growth, with six of the ten manufacturing divisions reporting positive growth rates in the second quarter.

The divisions that made the largest positive contributions are motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment, food and beverages and basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery.

The electricity, gas and water industry increased by 3.1%, contributing 0.1 of a percentage point to GDP growth, largely due to increases in electricity production and consumption, as well as water consumption.

The transport, storage and communication industry decreased by 2.2%, contributing -0.2 of a percentage point, with a decrease in economic activities reported for land transport and transport support services.

The agriculture, forestry and fishing industry decreased by 2.1%, contributing -0.1 of a percentage point to GDP growth, mainly due to decreased economic activities reported for field crops and animal products.

ALSO READ: GDP contraction in first quarter opens door for economic recession