13 Aug 2024

How to safely use in-flight Wi-Fi: Tips to avoid cybercriminals on a plane

Hackers can use your credentials, including the email address and password entered on a Wi-Fi authentication page to hijack your accounts and personal information.

Cybercriminals are always on the lookout for ways to continue gaining access to people’s personal accounts.

An emerging trend by cybercriminals is using in-flight WiFi to deceive people into giving up personal information.

Maher Yamout, Lead Security Researcher at Kaspersky says usually in-flight WiFi is provided by the airline to passengers for entertainment purposes.

However, passengers usually connect to any free WiFi that seems stronger, unwillingly knowing they are falling into a trap set by cybercriminals.

Dangers of using unknown Wi-Fi

Yamout says most airlines have moved to have in-flight WiFi for passengers to stream entertainment directly from their devices instead of the seatback screens.

“Once connected to the airline’s media portal, they can not only have access to movies, music, games and other entertaining activities but they can also get Internet access for an additional fee,” he adds.

Due to everyone on the flight being connected to the same WiFi, it might make the speed slower. Therefore, unsuspecting passengers will connect to a malicious WiFi spot because its signal seems stronger. After joining the hotspot, one will be requested to enter some credentials.

Hackers can use these credentials, such as email address and password entered on a WiFi authentication page to hijack your accounts and personal information.

On-flight victims left with limited options

Yamout says victims of this attack will be left with limited options because they’re stuck on air in a plane, connected to what they believe is legitimate WiFi. “The two options they will be stuck with is to either provide the requested information or forgo all in-flight entertainment.”

The chances of a successful attack are high in this situation, therefore, he advises travellers to always remain vigilant and not entire any of their personal information on websites, as this can prevent loss of personal data and more.

Tips to remain safe while on air:

  • Do not connect to in-flight WiFi just out of curiosity to see what is on offer.
  • Download movies and music to your devices beforehand so as not to rely on the airline’s entertainment options.
  • See the instructions in the seat pocket. It should include the official WiFi name and connection process.
  • If something about the WiFi connection seems off compared to the instructions, or if you’re asked to enter detailed personal information like email, passwords, passport details, or payment information, disconnect immediately and alert a flight attendant.
  • Avoid downloading anything during the flight. Connecting to the plane’s network should never require installing apps, plugins, or certificates. If asked to install anything of the sort — disconnect immediately by enabling airplane mode.
  • If you do connect, before landing, make sure to go to the Wi-Fi settings and “forget” the airline network.

