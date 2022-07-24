Business » Personal Finance
Ina Opperman
How to get rid of your debt is a question consumers ask regularly as most of them are severely indebted and would like to escape the debt trap.
Middle income consumers spend on average 30% of their income on unsecured credit and 35% on secured credit, with little left over for the rest of the month.
TransUnion’s ongoing Consumer Pulse study shows that more than half of South African households (55%) are still feeling the effects of the pandemic on their finances, with 85% ‘highly concerned’ about their ability to pay their bills and loans, including personal loans, mashonisa (informal and/or unregistered credit providers) loans, private student loans and retail and clothing store accounts, says Kriben Reddy, head of consumer at TransUnion.
He has the following tips for consumers:
Tej Desai, CEO of Alefbet Collections & Recoveries, also has these tips to get rid of your debt:
