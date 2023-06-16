By Ina Opperman

Consumers must beware of counterfeit electrical appliances as they pose a grave threat to South Africans’ lives and homes as smoke and flames claim numerous lives in South Africa, ranking among the top causes of death.

“However, many people are unaware that counterfeit electrical products play a major role in fueling these incidents. To safeguard local households, it is crucial to raise awareness and tell people about the extent of this problem,” says Dr Andrew Dickson, engineering executive at CBI-electric: low voltage.

On World Anti-Counterfeiting Day on 10 June, he pointed out that commonly counterfeited items include terminal connector blocks, timing switches, circuit breakers and earth leakage devices, as well as multi-plugs and adapters that can cause burns, electrical shocks and even fires.

Substandard materials

Dickson says the use of substandard materials to make counterfeit products cheaper is largely to blame and unfortunately, with the current economic climate, the counterfeit market is rife.

“Instead of using plastic materials that are non-flammable or self-extinguishing to produce electrical products and components, counterfeiters use cheap alternatives that burn more easily and can produce toxic smoke which makes the electrical installation unsafe and ultimately puts the consumer at risk of injury or death.”

He says these criminals are not only putting people’s lives at risk, but they are also taking away economic activity from legitimate businesses.

“In fact, a report published by the Transnational Alliance to Combat Illicit Trade has shown that illicit trade is one of the biggest threats to stability and economic growth in South Africa, with the country losing R250 million per day.”

Top tips

These are Dickson’s tips for ensuring the authenticity of the products you buy:

Manufacturers and importers must have a Letter of Authority (LOA): Nobody is allowed to sell electrical products in South Africa without a LOA from the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS). This ensures that they comply with internationally accepted standards for public health and safety, as well as environmental protection. Regulated products must be approved before they enter the South African market and are subject to post-market inspections at manufacturers’ premises, the country’s ports of entry and at retailers. Any non-compliant products found could potentially be recalled, confiscated or destroyed.

Buy recognised brands from recognised establishments: According to the latest Survey on Electrical Counterfeiting in Africa, the majority of the continent’s consumers buy these products from street vendors. While this may be a more affordable avenue, it gives them little recourse should the product be faulty. Rather shop for products from well-known brands and from reputable wholesalers and retailers.

Use compliant and trustworthy contractors: Unscrupulous electricians are another common source of counterfeit electrical goods. In South Africa, all low voltage electrical installations, including circuit breakers, cables and earth leakage devices, must, by law, comply with the requirements of SANS 10142, the standard for the wiring of premises. A Certificate of Compliance (COC) verifies that an electrical installation is compliant, but if it is discovered that this was issued fraudulently, it may invalidate the consumer’s insurance cover.

If the price is too good to be true, it probably is: As the old adage goes, you get what you pay for. The problem with counterfeit goods is that manufacturers take shortcuts which compromise the quality. With electrical items like circuit breakers, for instance, most people do not understand the value and the protection these provide until they are in a situation where they need the products to operate. If a circuit breaker fails to operate, it places the electrical installation and potentially appliances at risk for damage and in severe cases may result in a fire.

Complain about counterfeit appliances

Consumers who discover that they have been the victim of counterfeiters can approach consumer protection groups or organisations which protect South African businesses and people from preventable harm caused by unsafe electrical products and services.

“Alternatively, they can contact the NRCS’ Electrotechnical business unit that has the mandate to protect the safety and health of consumers and the environment.

“While counterfeit products might be less expensive than the genuine article, is it really worth the risk? Empowered with knowledge about these dangers, South Africans can make informed choices and protect themselves and their loved ones,” he says.