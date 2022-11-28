Ina Opperman
Business Journalist
4 minute read
28 Nov 2022
3:46 pm
Personal Finance

Consumers must brace for more rate hikes until meaningful inflation decline

Ina Opperman

Punch-drunk consumers are wondering if some commentators are correct that last week’s repo rate increase reached the peak of increases.

rate hike and inflation
Image: iStock
Consumers must brace for more repo rate hikes until there is a meaningful decline in the inflation rat. However, comments from key Reserve Bank policymakers on the requirements for an end to the domestic policy interest rate hiking cycle indicates the string of interest rate increases is coming to an end. Though we are not there yet, says the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) at Stellenbosch University, adding that at the same time, if sustained, the latest movements of the rand exchange rate and international oil prices are support the outlook for consumer inflation and borrowing costs. Governor of the...