Debt counselling – this is what you are letting yourself in for

Debt counselling, also called debt review, is a debt relief measure provided for in terms of Section 86 of the National Credit Act.

South African consumers, even those who earn high salaries, are struggling to pay all their debts. The household debt-to-income ratio is projected to hover around an astounding 65% in 2024, with South Africans spending up to 75% of their income on servicing debt, according to the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb).

Therefore, many consumers who get a phone call from someone who offers help with reducing their debt will fall for this scam to place them under debt review without their knowledge. It is important to know exactly what debt counselling is and what the implications are.

According to the National Credit Regulator (NCR), the debt counselling process is intended to assist over-indebted consumers who are struggling with debt, by offering:

Budget advice

Negotiations with credit providers for reduced payments

Restructuring of their debt

Assessment of income and expenses.

When are you over-indebted?

You are over-indebted if you cannot meet your monthly obligations to credit providers. The NCR says you are over-indebted when:

Your monthly expenses are more than your monthly income or salary

You borrow money to pay other debts

You use your credit card and/or overdraft facility to pay debts, buy food, pay for school fees and other necessities and

You skip payments on some accounts in order to pay others.

Who can apply for debt counselling?

Consumers who are employed and still struggling to pay their monthly debt obligations can apply for debt counselling. Those who are married in community of property must complete a joint application.

Will you be negatively listed (‘blacklisted’)?

If you are under debt review a debt counselling indicator will be placed on your credit bureau profile. The NCR says this is not negative, but an indication that you have been declared over-indebted and placed under debt counselling.

Can you still get further credit while under debt counselling?

No, the NCR says if you are under debt counselling you cannot obtain more credit.

How long do you have to be under debt review?

You will be under debt review until the debt counsellor issues a clearance certificate when:

All your short-term debts, such as personal loans, retail accounts and credit cards are paid in full

Your bond does not have to be paid up, but your payments must be up to date.

The benefits of debt counselling

Helps you to pay off your debt

You do not have to borrow money to pay your debt

Your assets are protected

No more phone calls from your creditors

Affordable instalments

There is no limit in terms of your debts to go under debt counselling

Your rights and duties

Your consumer rights when you are under debt review include:

to apply for debt counselling

to know the full cost of debt counselling when you apply for debt counselling. This includes a full written breakdown of all fees.

to get regular updates on the progress of your debt counselling application from the debt counsellor

to choose how you make monthly payments to credit providers while under debt counselling

to transfer from one debt counsellor to another.

However, the NCR points out that along with your consumer rights, you also have these duties to:

give full and honest or correct information when applying for debt counselling

to confirm a debt counsellor’s details or verify that the debt counsellor is registered

make sure that you fully understand the full cost of debt counselling fees before signing the application

follow up and request feedback from the debt counsellor regarding the progress of your debt counselling application

ensure payments are made monthly and proof is provided to the debt counsellor

make sure that the reasons for transferring to another debt counsellor are valid to avoid abusing the process.

Is debt counselling the same as debt admin­istration or debt consolidation?

The NCR says it is not the same.

Debt administration Is a legal debt relief measure, which aims to help you to pay off your debts. If your total debt is less than R50 000, you can apply for debt administration as this will help you pay off your debts in reduced monthly instalments. This process is governed by Section 74 of the Magistrate’s Court Act and not by the NCA.

With debt consolidation, you can apply for a single new loan when you have different debts or loans which will combine all the amounts into one single amount. This new loan will pay off your other debts and you will then only be responsible for paying one monthly instalment for the new loan instead of many different instalments.