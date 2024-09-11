Sanral invests R50 billion to repair road network across four provinces

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) will award 182 tenders, collectively worth R50 billion to repair the road within its Northern Region.

The road agency’s northern region includes North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo. The region’s national road network, managed by Sanral, is approximately 9 500km, making it the agency’s largest region.

Sanral CEO, Reginal Demana said the agency is currently evaluating 96 tenders worth R35 billion, while 86 tenders worth R15 billion have already been awarded.

Road tenders under evaluation

Demana said this is not a new plan, they started to award tenders at the beginning of the 2024/25 financial year on 1 April 2024. “Tenders currently under evaluation are spread across the country, but the majority falls under the Northern Region which comprises of Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and North West.”

Progress Hlahla, Sanral Northern Regional Manager, added there are 34 tenders worth R16.5 billion earmarked for the region and this will have a major impact on the economy. “These are exciting times for the industry, this investment means more opportunities for local businesses and jobs for our people.”

Hundreds of billions needed for road repairs

One of the challenges faced by many South Africans on a daily basis is making use of roads that are filled with potholes. The upgrading and repair of the national road system remains at the top of government’s priorities.

The Daily Investor on Tuesday reported that R307 billion is needed to repair and improve the road system. The announcement was made by Transport Minister Barbara Creecy during her presentation in Cape Town. Sanral manages 45 of the national road network.

Challenges in getting the national road system back to its former glory includes contractors going out of business due to extortion by organised crime. “South Africa’s road network is the 11th-longest in the world, while Sanral’s small portion of that carries 70% of the nation’s long-distance freight.”

Completed road work

Mpumalanga

Back to Sanral’s R50 billion investment. In Mpumalanga, the road agency’s work on the N17 between Chrissiesmeer and the Oshoek border post saw at least 240 jobs being created. Hlahla added the road was getting resurfaced, and the work cost over R500 million.

“The N2 between Bloemendal and Piet Retief has recently been awarded to the value of approximately R3.8 billion.” The N2 between Ermelo and the KZN border is also due for what is described as “a major upgrade”. The agency has advertised five packages and currently under evaluation.

Coming to the awarding, the agency has awarded a R893 million contract for construction of an 11,7km stretch of the R573 project in Thembisile Hani Local Municipality, as part of the multi-billion-rand development of the Moloto Road Corridor.

“Work on the rehabilitation of the old N1 in the Musina CBD has started as well. This is an investment of R227million for improvement of 5.8km stretch of road.”

Limpopo

Hlahla said there has also been progress made in Limpopo, with the work on the R510 between the Northwest/Limpopo border and Thabazimbi going well, with over R1 billion been earmarked for this project.

Another over a R1 billion has been earmarked for the upgrade of the R516. Three priority projects have been successfully completed which include the N1 Musina Ring Road costing R700 million, and the R37 in Burgersfort, which was completed at a cost of R1 billion.

The road agency introduced four community development projects worth R787 million in municipalities such as the Sekhukhune District Municipality; and other three projects in the Mopani District Municipality.

North West

Hlahla added that work that has been completed in North West include the upgrading of R504 Between Wolmaransstad and Leeudoringstad. The portion from Leeudoringstad to the Free state border is currently under construction.

The investment in the area is explained to be over R400 million, with job creation of over 500 people. “SANRAL has also started with a R1.3 billion construction project on the R52 between Koster and Rustenburg in the North West province.”

Gauteng

“The repair of the N1 pavement layers in the south of Johannesburg towards the Vanderbijlpark is almost complete, with over R400 million having been spend and approximately 300 jobs created.”

Hlahla outlined that the rehabilitation of the R21 between Pomona and Olifantsfontein is progressing well, with the repair of both sinkholes on the R21 and N1 being at an advanced stage.

The agency will be going to market soon for the resurfacing of the GFIP network in Gauteng. This will be done in stages to minimise traffic disruption.

