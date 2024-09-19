South Africa’s hidden economic potential: The case for more women engineers

Engineering has historically been a male-dominated profession, fostering a perception that women are unwelcome or ill-suited.

Despite engineering being identified among the most in-demand occupations in South Africa, women only constitute one-fifth of the engineering workforce and face persistent wage inequality.

Addressing this imbalance is key. If one looks at the broader global economy, the McKinsey Global Institute calculates that equal economic participation by both men and women would increase annual GDP by 26%.

“While there is a positive trend of more women joining the engineering profession, as evidenced by a 35% annual increase in Engineering Council of South Africa registrations, the gender gap remains substantial. With only 7,000 women out of 52,000 registered engineers, it’s clear that there is still work to be done,” states Dr Andrew Dickson, engineering executive at CBI-electric: low voltage.

The gender gap in engineering

Dickson points out that the underrepresentation of women in engineering is not a reflection of their abilities but rather a consequence of insufficient exposure to engineering careers from a young age and the prevailing misconception that it is exclusively a male domain.

Personally, I grew up with the misconception that physical strength was essential for success in the field, leading me to believe I needed to overcompensate for my lack thereof. I had to challenge my belief that I had to conform to masculine stereotypes to fit into the engineering world.”

“There is also a lack of female role models in engineering,” adds Mechanical Design Engineer, Samukelisiwe Bhembe.

“Consequently, my desire to be part of the industry was self-generated. While I had always been interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects, information about engineering careers, particularly for women, was scarce during my high school years.

“Through my own research, however, I discovered Mechanical Engineering and was captivated by its multitude of approaches to problem-solving. Thankfully, industry information is becoming more accessible for young women today.”

Rising above industry challenges

Sadly, 70% of women who graduate with engineering degrees are driven out of the industry after starting their careers by a culture of exclusion that marginalises their voices and undermines their contributions. Bhembe has defied these odds by cultivating self-confidence. “I just let my work do the talking.”

Like Bhembe, Dlamini recognised the need for confidence in her abilities. She also emphasises the importance of asking questions or for help when necessary – something many female engineers are afraid to do for fear of appearing weak.

Both women have demonstrated exceptional resilience in overcoming obstacles within the engineering industry. Dlamini’s accomplishment as one of only two Black female graduates from the University of Pretoria’s Electrical Engineering class is a testament to her determination, while Bhembe’s assignment as lead design engineer on a major project highlights her capabilities and potential.

Advice for aspiring engineers

Bhembe encourages young women to explore the world of engineering. “Don’t be afraid of taking the road less travelled. If you love science and thrive on problem-solving, engineering is the perfect field for you. Be prepared for a demanding yet rewarding journey filled with learning and growth,” says Bhembe.

“You are enough,” says Dlamini to new engineers. “You are qualified and competent. Don’t feel pressured to outperform your male colleagues. Push boundaries, apply what you have learnt and don’t give up,” she says.

Dickson calls on South African businesses to foster a more inclusive industry. “By implementing fair policies and creating a supportive environment, companies can empower women to make significant contributions to both the sector and the broader economy,” says Dickson.

“Engineers shape our world. By omitting women from this crucial role, we create a world designed by and for only half the population,” he concludes.

